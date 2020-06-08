The Howard County Adult Open Class at the Howard County 4-H Fair offers an opportunity to exhibit craft or food items.
There are many divisions in food preservation, culinary arts, and craft categories such as quilting, knitting and crocheting, woodcraft, general crafts, and fine arts.
The deadline for registration is June 12. Projects must be entered from 6 to 7 p.m. July 8 or 9 to 10 a.m. July 9 in the block building on the Howard County 4-H Fairground. The exhibits must be picked up from 9 to 11 a.m. July 18 at the fairground.
For entry forms and class information, contact the Howard County Extension Office at 120 E. Mulberry St., Suite 105, Kokomo, or by phone at 765-456-2313. Information is also on the website at extension.purdue.edu/Howard/article/37200.
