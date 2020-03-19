In the midst of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the Fellowship of Hope Club Inc. has chosen to remain open, offering 12-step groups of the Kokomo area a safe and secure place to meet. While the board recognizes the physical health of the community is of paramount importance, there remains the continued need for emotional and mental health.
“Addiction never takes a day off and does not care a pandemic is gripping our community,” stated board of directors member/Media Relations Director Randy M. Obenchain. “If anything, it (addiction) will use this moment in time as a mechanism to further isolate and destroy those suffering from this disease. As such, the Fellowship of Hope Club will remain open until otherwise ordered.”
“The FOH Club has long stood in the community to help those suffering from addiction. While we recognize the need to maintain public health, there remains the need for those seeking recovery find the help and hope needed – the two must be balanced,” echoed Fellowship of Hope Club Board of Directors President Joy Fouch.
“We are working with public officials and the Howard County Board of Health to ensure those coming to the Fellowship of Hope Club will be met with a safe, secure, and healthy place in which to meet. To that end, meeting spaces in the facility are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized frequently to help circumvent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We ask anyone who may be suffering from the symptoms of any illness not to attend meetings until cleared by their health care professional.”
For more information, contact Obenchain at 765-416-4582 or email the Fellowship of Hope Club Inc. at thefellowshipofhopeclub@gmail.com.
