With the easing of Coronavirus/COVID-19 restrictions, the Fellowship of Hope Club Inc. has reopened its doors, offering 12-step groups of Kokomo a safe and secure place to meet at 1301 N. Webster St.
The board of directors, working with local officials, will adhere to the standards established. This will include a maximum of 25 people in the building at any given time, continual cleaning and sanitizing of the premises, and social distancing.
The club’s board of directors is also inviting any 12-step group currently displaced to contact Joy Fouch, president, for meeting availability. She can be reached at 765-452-2263.
