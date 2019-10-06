A Hacienda Gives Back Fiesta fundraiser is planned all day Oct. 15 to support cancer patient Chris Minneman. The restaurant will give 20 percent of proceeds from meals purchased by those who present tokens for the Chris Strong Benefit. Tokens are available by calling Lynn Spaulding at 765-455-1762 or 765-432-2127.
In addition there will be T-shirts, raffle tickets and gift cards available.
Minneman is battling stage four throat cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He is still trying to work as a self-employed contract worker for several auto businesses and for his EZ Dent Removal business.
