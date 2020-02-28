First Friends Meeting will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. March 5 at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Appointments may be made online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
