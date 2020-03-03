Mayor Tyler Moore is planning a series of events to open a dialogue with Kokomo residents.

The first “Meet the Mayor” event of 2020 is 4:30 to 6 p.m Wednesday, March 11 at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior Street. Mayor Moore and city department heads will be available to address concerns and answer questions from Kokomo residents.

Future “Meet the Mayor” events will be held at locations around Kokomo. These quarterly forums will provide residents with a current status of the city as well as information about construction projects and new developments happening around the city.

Kokomo residents are invited to attend and encouraged to express their concerns and suggestions for improving our community.

To keep up to date on future events, follow Mayor Moore on Twitter (@MayorofKokomo) and the City of Kokomo (@CityofKokomo) or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CityofKokomo/)