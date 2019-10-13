A fish fry is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Green Acres Golf Course Clubhouse, 1300 Green Acres Drive. Tickets for the meal are $10 for adults, $5 for children 11 and younger.
Included in the meal are fish (prepared by Keith and Kim Zook), baked beans, green beans, applesauce, bread, and dessert. For children younger than 6, a free meal of hot dog, chips and beverage is available (dine-in only). Hot dogs may be substituted for fish in meals for older children.
Call 765-883-5747 for carry-outs.
