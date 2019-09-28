The Kokomo High School Band Department will have its second annual Dan’s Fish Fry Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019, before the WildKat football game.
The menu includes Dan’s fried fish, chicken, and tenderloin, as well as baked beans, coleslaw, bread and butter, and dessert. All-you-can-eat dinners will be served on the lawn to the south of Walter Cross Field at Kokomo High School. Pre-order prices are $10 and $6 (children through age 12) from a KHS band member. Prices are $11 (adult) and $7 (child) at the dinner. Generous carryout orders will also be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.