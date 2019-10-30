As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
A flu shot doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility.
One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall. Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Logansport
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Security Federal Savings Bank, 314 Fourth Street.
Royal Center
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Pioneer High School, 417 S. Chicago St.
Twelve Mile
2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Twelve Mile Community Building, 8030 E. Indiana 16
Kokomo
1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard.
Bunker Hill
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Maconaquah High School, 256 E. 800 South.
Denver
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14, North Miami High School, 570 E. 900 North.
