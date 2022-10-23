WEST LAFAYETTE – Former U.S. President George W. Bush will share the stage with Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, who served in the White House as Bush’s first budget director, for the final Presidential Lecture Series event of Daniels’ tenure at Purdue.
“A Conversation with George W. Bush,” scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elliott Hall of Music, will feature a discussion of leadership in challenging times and the responsibilities of an informed citizenship.
“We’ve made efforts during these past 10 years to continually enrich the level and quality of intellectual conversations here at Purdue, and we are grateful to the nearly 40 Presidential Lecture Series guests of many viewpoints and perspectives who have joined us,” Daniels said in a release. “It would be hard to top the honor of ending this series with the former president of the United States.”
Reserved-seating tickets for entry will be required, becoming available beginning Nov. 7 at www.purdue.edu/president/lecture-series/. Individuals will be limited to two tickets each. There is no charge for the event. Tickets will be electronic only and are not transferable. Attendees should plan to bring a photo ID and their mobile ticket for entry. Due to anticipated audience size, guests should arrive early to navigate event parking and entry procedures prior to the lecture.
Purdue’s Presidential Lecture Series and the College of Liberal Arts are co-hosting the event with support from the Louis Martin Sears Lecture Series. The 2022 Presidential Lecture Series is sponsored by the Purdue President’s Council.
As the Bush administration’s first director of the Office of Management and Budget, Daniels was dubbed by Bush “The Blade” for his adherence to spending restraint. Upon Daniels’ departure in May 2003, Bush praised him as “a really good watchdog of the taxpayers’ money.” For his Indiana gubernatorial campaign, Daniels used the trademark slogan “My Man Mitch,” in reference to another nickname President Bush gave him while serving in his administration.
Bush served as the 43rd U.S. president from 2001-09.
After his presidency, Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush founded the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. The Bush Center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, a nonpartisan public policy and leadership development center that engages communities across the United States and around the world by developing leaders, advancing policy and taking action to solve today’s most pressing challenges.
Bush is the author of four bestselling books: “Decision Points” (2010), “41: A Portrait of My Father” (2014), “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” (2017), and “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” (2021).
Prior to serving as U.S. president, he was the 46th governor of Texas from 1995-2000.
Daniels’ baptism in public service came as chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar from 1977-82, before serving as a senior advisor to President Ronald Reagan. After a 15-year career in private business, Daniels was confirmed as President Bush’s director of the Office of Management and Budget by a U.S. Senate vote of 100-0, serving from January 2001 until May 2003. In this role, Daniels also was a member of the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council.
Daniels left the White House in mid-2003 to launch his successful campaign for Indiana governor, serving two terms. On his first day as governor, Daniels created Indiana’s first Office of Management and Budget.
