The Young Adult Ministry of the Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church invites youth and young adults to participate in a community forum with local law enforcement. The event will be at the church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff Department will be active participants in the open discussion and panel forum on the theme “Addressing Implicit Bias to Build Community Trust and Policing Legitimacy.” The goal is a productive discussion centered on effective community policing and partnerships.
In adherence to the goal and theme of the event, participants will engage in an open discussion as residents of Kokomo. In addition, there will be a panel discussion consisting of community representatives, such as youth, young adults and members of local law enforcement.
