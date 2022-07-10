Four County, a behavioral health care provider, announced Friday that it will change its name to 4C Health, with the 4C’s representing care, compassionate, collaborative and competent.
The name change is a reflection of the company’s future goals and the move towards behavioral health integration. There is also a new logo and tagline to accompany the change.
Four County was originally named so because they served a community of four counties: Cass, Miami, Fulton and Pulaski. In the last seven years, 4C Health has expanded to 14 rural counties in Northern Indiana.
“It was time to start looking at developing a bridge from our history to our current state and ultimately to our future,” said Carrie Cadwell, 4C Health CEO and president. “The change to 4C Health is reflective of the next evolution to ensure we continue to be here for all of our rural communities and move with the changing federal and state landscape for behavioral health.”
Four County will announce the official date for the name change at a later time.
