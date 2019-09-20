Walmart will host a free wellness event in Indiana stores Sept. 21. The retailer will offer free health screenings, low-cost flu shots and heart-health information from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kokomo store.
The screenings include total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and BMI. There will be giveaways, wellness demonstrations and an opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist.
Since its first wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes.
For more information, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit the local Walmart pharmacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.