Students in Howard County can get free school supplies for the upcoming year thanks to donations from local unions and nonprofit groups.
Supportive Unions Prepare Pupils for Learning in Elementary Schools (S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S.) is offering the supplies to local students kindergarten through 12th grade for the 23rd year.
The outreach is hosted at UAW 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., from Monday through Thursday and will offer folders, glue, tissues, writing utensils, paper and other essential school supplies. The distribution of items is first come, first served.
Families needing supplies must bring proof of Howard County residency, identification for all household members and verification of income and expenses for the last 30 days. Proof of public assistance (SNAP and TANF) can help speed up the application process.
The event will be held at the following dates and times:
- 1 to 5 p.m. Monday for community members with the last name beginning K-T.
- 8 a.m. to noon for community members with the last name beginning U-Z
- 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday for community members with the last name beginning A-J.
- 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday for all community members.
Volunteers are needed to help screen recipients and bag items. Donations of school supplies are also welcomed and can be delivered to the UAW 685 any time during the week of distribution.
To volunteer, make a donation or request more information, contact Cheryl Graham, ALF-CIO labor activity director, at 765-457-4357 or cgraham@unitedwayhoco.org.
S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S. is a partnership between UAW #685; UAW #685 Retirees; UAW #292; UAW #292 Retirees; Howard-Tipton Counties AFL-CIO Chapter; UAW #1166; UAW #1302; USW #2958; North Central Indiana Building Trades; Plumbers and Pipefitters #440; MD Wise; Indiana Health Center; Dan’s Donuts; Fiat Chrysler North America; AFSCME #2185; the Salvation Army; United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties; Anthem and NALC #533.
The purpose of the program is to address the need for school supplies for students that may not have everything they need to be prepared for school. Partners participate by contributing money or providing volunteers.
