Have bank, tax, or other sensitive or private documents that need to be shredded? Or maybe you just have a lot of papers that need to be shredded.

Come to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for the Shred Your Confidential Papers program between 9 and 10 a.m. and 6 and 7 p.m. March 4, at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.

Shredding is free, but there is a limit of three file boxes of papers per vehicle. No plastic containers are allowed. Please remove any wire-bound files before shredding.

