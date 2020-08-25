If you'd like your art to be featured on the new parking garage downtown, the deadline to be considered is approaching.
The city of Kokomo and Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance's call for art closes Friday, Aug. 28. The city and EDA will choose local artists for a series of large-scale vertical banners, which will be displayed on two sides of the new parking garage currently under construction in downtown Kokomo.
The artwork will depict Kokomo’s vibrant community and rich automotive, industrial and innovative heritage. The banner series will rotate annually or more frequently.
Selection of artists will take place via a panel selection process within 7-10 days after closing, and artists will be notified shortly thereafter. Once artists are selected, each will have up to six weeks to complete a banner series (of up to seven images.)
To enter and for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Qq6J6V.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.