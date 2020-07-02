First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will be selling quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans beginning at 4 p.m. on July 11. There will be curbside pick-up only. No preorders will be taken, and food will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The sale is a fundraiser for the youth group.
Stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-thru style. The inside of the church will not be open.
