WESTFIELD – Fuel Church, with a location in Kokomo, will celebrate the opening of its Westfield Campus at 18686 Eagletown Road and West 186th Street with two services Nov. 22 and Nov. 24.
Senior Pastor Jacob Burgei and his wife, Tara, will open the weekend beginning with a Night of Worship at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 and continue with grand opening-launch day and ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24.
“We exist so that people near and far from God can be filled (fueled) with the Grace and Hope found in Jesus Christ” is the vision of Fuel Church.
Burgei, commenting on the grand opening, said, “It’s very exciting to expand our reach into Westfield and Hamilton County. We’ve seen something pretty cool take place at our Kokomo Campus in the last four years. Starting with 100 people to now over 1,500 and also seeing 5,000 people make decisions for Christ! We look forward to serving and loving on the people of Westfield and beyond.”
For further information, visit www.thefuelchurch.com or the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/thefuelchurch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.