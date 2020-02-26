GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is offering a Soup and Sound Fundraiser saluting an American St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14.
The Branded Bluegrass Band will provide the musical entertainment. Soup and other accoutrements are provided, but donations are gratefully accepted.
Sponsors are First Farmers Bank and Trust, Eastern Howard Performing Arts Association and Hurst Music Studio. Registration is required at 765-628-3534.
