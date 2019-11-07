A chili/soup cook-off is planned for 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at The Connection, 2900 E. Markland Ave., as a fundraiser for Gracie Jones, a 9-month-old who is undergoing treatment for infant leukemia.
There also will be a hot wings eating contest, silent auction, DJ for entertainment, and cake walks for children.
Gracie will be receiving inpatient and intensive chemotherapy at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for six months, with follow-up chemotherapy and check-ups for an additional one and a half years. The family will be making monthly trips to Memphis.
For more information and to follow her progress go to the GraceForGracie Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.