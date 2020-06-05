Friends of Samaritan Caregivers are selling Marie’s Car Wash $20 gift cards through June 18. These cards do not expire and may be used for any of the washes, ranging in price from $10 to $20; however, they may not be combined with any other discount. Express Interior Cleaning will resume when local guidelines allow.
Gift cards are also available at the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, in Westbrook Centre, across from Kokomo High School, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
