PERU – A fundraising spaghetti dinner is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Parkview United Methodist Church to help with medical and living expenses for Pat Gaunt, a jail deputy with the Miami County Sheriff’s Department. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Gaunt has been unable to work for several months due to a severe medical condition and is off payroll.
In addition to the meal, there will be a silent auction (bidding will stop at 7:30 p.m.) and a 50/50 drawing. Donations for the auction may dropped off at the Sheriff’s Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
