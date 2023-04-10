Young, Sharon, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Sines, Sandra, services are 5 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville.
Street, Teddy, services are 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral and Cremation Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City.
Colter, Junior, servicers are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster St.
Folk, Esther, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Milton.
Cunningham, Betty, a Christian burial is 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Fewell, Larry, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Chapel of Love, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. Saturday in Galveston Cemetery.
Sturgeon, Lola, services are 2 p.m. April 16 at Serendipity Barn, 5022 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Lindley, Lloyd, services are 11 a.m. April 20 at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St. Russiaville.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home.
Riley, Larry, services are 6 p.m. April 22 at Bon Air Park Community Building.
