Myers, Mary, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Williams, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. today at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Pyle, Doris, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lawson, Rena, services are 3 p.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Schimmer, Ralphetta, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Green Lawn Cemetery, 496 W. County Road 200 S., Frankfort.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
