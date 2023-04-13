Folk, Esther, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Milton.

Cunningham, Betty, a Christian burial is 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.

Fewell, Larry, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Chapel of Love, Kokomo.

Berglan, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.

Russell, Robert, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sanctuary of the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St.

Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. Saturday in Galveston Cemetery.

Helton, Valerie, a Celebration of Life is noon Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.

Sturgeon, Lola, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Serendipity Barn, 5022 E. 300 South, Kokomo.

Lindley, Lloyd, services are 11 a.m. April 20 at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St. Russiaville.

Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home.

Riley, Larry, services are 6 p.m. April 22 at Bon Air Park Community Building.

Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.

Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.

