Folk, Esther, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Milton.
Cunningham, Betty, a Christian burial is 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Fewell, Larry, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Chapel of Love, Kokomo.
Berglan, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Russell, Robert, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sanctuary of the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. Saturday in Galveston Cemetery.
Helton, Valerie, a Celebration of Life is noon Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Sturgeon, Lola, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Serendipity Barn, 5022 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Lindley, Lloyd, services are 11 a.m. April 20 at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St. Russiaville.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home.
Riley, Larry, services are 6 p.m. April 22 at Bon Air Park Community Building.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
