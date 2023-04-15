Russell, Robert, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sanctuary of the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St.
Miller, Herbert, services are 11 a.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of the Wayman chapel AME Church.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. Saturday in Galveston Cemetery.
Washington, Marshall, services are noon Saturday at Second Missionary and Church, 818 N. Apperson Way.
Helton, Valerie, a Celebration of Life is noon Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Hughes, Keith, services are 2 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of the Grace Memorial Institutional Church of God In Christ.
Sturgeon, Lola, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Serendipity Barn, 5022 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Gaskill, Laura, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Gaskins, Robert, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Lindley, Lloyd, services are 11 a.m. April 20 at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St. Russiaville.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home.
Riley, Larry, services are 6 p.m. April 22 at Bon Air Park Community Building.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
