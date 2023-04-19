Gaskill, Laura, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Gaskins, Robert, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Lindley, Lloyd, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St. Russiaville.
Herring, Jacob, services are 7 p.m. Friday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Road E. 400 S., Kokomo.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home.
Riley, Larry, services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Bon Air Park Community Building.
Broadlick, Monica, a Celebration of Life is 2-6 p.m. April 23 at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.