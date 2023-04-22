Fecher, Martha, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Beard, Ada, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home.
Riley, Larry, services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Bon Air Park Community Building.
Berg, Michelle, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Broadlick, Monica, a Celebration of Life is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Pherson, John, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Klusher, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Stout, Reggie, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
