Pherson, John, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Noble, John, services are noon Wednesday at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 N. Maple St., Greentown.
Jackson, Lee, graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crown Point Cemetery, 1101 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Klusher, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Crawford, Mary, a mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, with burial at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery to follow.
Stout, Reggie, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Lawrence, Martha, services are noon Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Osborne, James, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
