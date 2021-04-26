Harts, Donald, services are 1 p.m. today at McGrawsville United Methodist Church, 9377 S. 300 E., Amboy.
Hemmerly, Richard, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Robison, Patrick, services are 1 p.m. today at Galveston United Methodist Church, 515 S. Maple St., Galveston.
Dubois, Thomas, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Amboy Friends Church, 110 E. Pennsylvania St., Amboy.
Hunter, Matthew, services are 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
