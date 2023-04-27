Rawls, Julie, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Slusher, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Crawford, Mary, a mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Spencer, John, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fox, William, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at First Congregational Christian Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Robertson, Bruce, a Celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton
Osborne, James, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Stout, Reggie, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Lawrence, Martha, services are noon Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Hawkins, Allen, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Breedlove, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Koontz, Allen, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
