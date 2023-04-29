Fox, William, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at First Congregational Christian Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Robertson, Bruce, a Celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Osborne, James, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Stout, Reggie, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lawrence, Martha, services are noon Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Hawkins, Allen, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Breedlove, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Koontz, Allen, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Shuck, Petronel, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Wilkerson, Darlene, services are noon Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Williams Cable, Diane, a Celebration of Life is noon May 6 at the Walton Community Building.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
