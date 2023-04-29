Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 67F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.