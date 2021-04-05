Greer, James, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Grace Community Foursquare Church, 2020 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Carter, William, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Gilbert, Raymond, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
