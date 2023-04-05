Gragg Schafer, Kathryn, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Dunn, Willie, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown.
Hufford, Eric, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Bagby, Tiffany, services are 5 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home.
Hughes, William, services are 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Wooldridge, James, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home.
Nielander, Vicki, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Burton, Cora, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Frye, Debra, services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Favors, Judy, services are 5 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 W. Jefferson St.
Folk, Esther, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. April 13 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Milton.
Fewell, Larry, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. April 14 at Sunset Memory Garden Chapel of Love, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
Sturgeon, Lola, services are 2 p.m. April 16 at Serendipity Barn, 5022 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Lindley, Lloyd, services are 11 a.m. April 20 at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St. Russiaville.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home.
Riley, Larry, services are 6 p.m. April 22 at Bon Air Park Community Building.
