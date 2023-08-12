Miller, Kelly, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Lacy, Gary W., services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
Devore, Carolyn Ann Hale, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Wiles, Nancy, a Mass of Christian Burial is noon Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Fox, Marilyn, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Winamac.
Stewart, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
