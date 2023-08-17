Exmeyer, Nancy, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ward, Marsha, a celebration of life is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Heaton, Brenda, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home — Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Fox, Marilyn, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Winamac.
Stewart, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
