Gillard, Bonnie, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Ward, Marsha, a celebration of life is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Heaton, Brenda, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home — Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Fox, Marilyn, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Winamac.
Stewart, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Strong, Joyce, services are noon Friday at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly, 430 W. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive, Indianapolis.
Greve, Janet, services are 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Galveston Cemetery.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo.
