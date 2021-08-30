Luttrell, Wayne, services are 11 a.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Richey, Donna, services are noon today at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.
Scott, Mary, services are noon today at Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church, 12650 S.E. Highway 484, Belleview, Florida.
Wray, Eleanor, services are 2 p.m. today at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Main St., Tipton.
Friend, Mary, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Harbert, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burnett, Clara, services are 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard East, Kokomo.
Brantley, Robert, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Laird, Howard, services are 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Cemetery, Groomsville, with military honors provided by United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team
DeLong, Irene, graveside services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Greenlawn Cemetery, in Greentown.
Whitacre, Rusty, family and friends are invited from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Watkins, Tina, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, at Clinton Falls Community Church, 5975 W. County Road 375 North, Greencastle.
Land Sr., Jerry, services are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Cross America, 840 Daniel Dr., Kokomo.
