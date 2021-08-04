Walker, Michael, services are 11 a.m. today at Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill, Zabriskie Chapel, 3606 Seminary Road, Alexandria, Virginia.
Filip, Frances Mae, services are 1 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. C.R. 00 EW, Kokomo.
Bowe, Shirley, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Beckner, Mary Lou, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Easterday, Elmer, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Seal, Roger, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Windlow, Jesse, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Thompson, Rick, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ford, Josefa, services are 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Irwin, Mary, services are noon Aug. 14 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Nesbit, Michael, services are 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at 4992 S. Wabash Road, Rochester.
