Branum, Carolyn, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Bingaman, John, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Cross America Community Center, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Miller, Kelly, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Fox, Marilyn, services are 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at First Christian Church in Winamac.
Stewart, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
