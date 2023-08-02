Blackford, Judith, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Dunnichay Funeral Home.
Karr, Vivian, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Johnston, Vangel, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Martin, Judy, services are noon Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Fowler, Cheryl, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Stout, Karen, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 2015 300 West, Marion.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
Mapes, Cynthia, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Mattingly, Daniel, a funeral mass is 11 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Benson, Harold, military honors will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 548 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.