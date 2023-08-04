Johnston, Vangel, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Gilbert, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Martin, Judy, services are noon Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Ramirez, Alice, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Fowler, Cheryl, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Stout, Karen, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 2015 300 West, Marion.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kemp United Methodist Church, 228 N. Main St., Tipton.
Mapes, Cynthia, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Everhart, Aaron, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Evans, Lowell, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mattingly, Daniel, a funeral mass is 11 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 340 Mill St., Tipton.
Benson, Harold, military honors will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 548 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Schmitt, Mary Jo, a Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Rowden, Deborah, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
