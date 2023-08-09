Rowden, Deborah, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Scheffler, Marvin, a celebration of life is 5 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.

Branum, Carolyn, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Bingaman, John, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Cross America Community Center, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.

Stewart, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

