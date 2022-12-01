Babb, Teresa, services are 11 a.m. Thursday, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Satterthwaite, Rebecca, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Peters, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Friday at the Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 Apperson Way.
Hunsberger, Roberta, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Waltman, Wanday, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Kingdom Life Christian Ministries, 2104 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hollering, Suellen, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru.
Conner, Kathryn, prelude beginning at 10:45 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Arterburn, Rev. Donald, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Teague, Sharron, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hazelton, David, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Howard Jr., Donald, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Thomas, Katherine, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
