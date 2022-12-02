Peters, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Friday at the Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 Apperson Way.
Hunsberger, Roberta, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Waltman, Wanday, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Kingdom Life Christian Ministries, 2104 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hollering, Suellen, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru.
Dunn-Humphries, Julia, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Conner, Kathryn, prelude beginning at 10:45 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Arterburn, Rev. Donald, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Teague, Sharron, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hazelton, David, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Redding, Mark, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Howard Jr., Donald, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo
Jones, Wilma, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Thomas, Katherine, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.