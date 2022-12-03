Dunn-Humphries, Julia, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Conner, Kathryn, prelude beginning at 10:45 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Arterburn, Rev. Donald, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Teague, Sharron, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hazelton, David, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Redding, Mark, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Howard Jr., Donald, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo
Lawman, Wilma, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Jones, Wilma, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Thomas, Katherine, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville.
Overmyer, Helen, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North.
Pasquali, Arnold, Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Guinn, Monrie, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
