Guinn, Monrie, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Tebbe, Patricia, Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church, Tipton.
Gish, James, Celebration of Life is 1:30 p.m. Friday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Hayes, Thomas, Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Pelfrey, Cecelia, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Adams, Jon, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fink, Shirley, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
