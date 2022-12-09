Tebbe, Patricia, Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church, Tipton.
Gish, James, Celebration of Life is 1:30 p.m. Friday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Hayes, Thomas, Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Crume, Roy, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Gundrum Funeral Home.
Pelfrey, Cecelia, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Adams, Jon, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bricknell Banter, Loretta, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mann, Keith, services are 6 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McWhorter, Ireland, Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cross America Community Center, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Fink, Shirley, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lombard, Paula, services are 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 West Boulevard, Kokomo.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
