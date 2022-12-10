Hayes, Thomas, Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Crume, Roy, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Gundrum Funeral Home.
Pelfrey, Cecelia, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Adams, Jon, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bricknell Banter, Loretta, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mann, Keith, services are 6 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Schmidt, Lanita, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
McWhorter, Ireland, Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cross America Community Center, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
McCombs, James, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stough, Molly, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Fink, Shirley, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lombard, Paula, services are 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 West Boulevard, Kokomo.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
