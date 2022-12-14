Stough, Molly, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Martin, Robert, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Capshaw, Alice, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hunt, Gregory, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood.
Ramer, Betty, a celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday at Gundrum Funeral Home, 1603 E. Broadway, Logansport.
Fink, Shirley, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Wilson, William, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Lombard, Paula, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 West Boulevard, Kokomo.
Gill, Lois, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
Arnett, Marjorie, Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Dec. 26 at Gospel Light Mission, 1407 Belmont Ave., Kokomo.
